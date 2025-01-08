Republican already calling Gulf of Mexico ‘Gulf of America’ after Trump speech

A Republican representative has already started calling the Gulf of Mexico the "Gulf of America" after President-elect Donald Trump declared he wants to change the name of the ocean basin.

“As for the Gulf of Mexico, Gulf of America, again... I don’t think the name of it is as important as how we are going to handle law enforcement in that area,” Austin Scott, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee, said on Wednesday (8 January).

Mr Trump said his administration will make the official announcement “at a future date pretty soon.”