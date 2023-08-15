Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted on Monday evening (14 August) by a Fulton County grand jury investigating the former president’s attempts to alter the state of Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The charges mark the fourth major indictment against Mr Trump in nearly as many months, and the second related directly to his actions during the 2020 election.

He was charged with racketeering, filing false documents, and attempting to coerce public officers to violate their oaths, among other charges in the 41-count indictment, according to court documents.