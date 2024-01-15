Trump urges Iowans to caucus: ‘Even if you vote and then pass away it’s worth it’

Former president Donald Trump has urged residents to get out to the Iowa caucuses and vote, even if they are “sick as a dog”, in a defiant rally.

Mr Trump said that even if people “passed away” shortly after voting it would be “worth it”, during his speech at the rally in Indianola on Sunday (14 January).

He once again launched attacks on the New York judge who had denied him a delay in his civil trial so that he could attend his mother-in-law’s funeral.

Mr Trump was previously forced to swap out other planned events in Iowa with tele-rallies due to severe bad weather conditions in the state.