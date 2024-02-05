Biden laughs off Trump demand for 'immediate' debate: 'He's got nothing else to do'

Joe Biden has laughed off Donald Trump’s demands for an “immediate” debate, suggesting the former president has too much time on his hands.

Mr Trump called for a debate during a radio interview on Monday 5 February, suggesting it would be “for the good of the country”.

“I’d like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country,” he told The Dan Bongino Show.

Mr Biden was asked for his response to Mr Trump’s comments soon after, during a stop in Nevada.

“Immediately? Well, if I were him, I’d want to debate me, too. He’s got nothing else to do,” the president told reporters.