MSNBC reporter Joy Reid praises ‘wonderfully poetic’ Trump prosecutor

MSNBC host Joy Reid said it was "wonderfully poetic" that a Black Harvard graduate was the first to criminally prosecute Donald Trump.

In the New York hush money trial, Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg charged the former president with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in the run-up to the 2016 election to secure her silence about an alleged 2006 affair.

"[Bragg is] the very kind of person that his former staff, the people who worked for him, Stephen Miller et cetera, want to never be at Harvard Law school. But he was. And he came out and graduated and he's prosecuting you, Donald," Reid said.