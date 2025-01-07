Donald Trump appears to call son to tell Greenlanders ‘we’ll treat you well’

Donald Trump appeared to call his son, Donald Trump Jr, while he was on a trip to the autonomous Arctic territory on Tuesday, 7 January.

It came as the president-elect continued to express an interest in acquiring Greenland from Denmark.

In a phone call, the elder Trump appeared to tell Greenland residents: “We’ll treat you well.”

Donald Trump Jr described the fly-in visit as a “personal day-trip” to greet the locals and said no meetings were planned with government officials.