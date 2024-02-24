Former president Donald Trump called Melania ‘Mercedes’ as he praised his wife during a speech in Washington DC.

The crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gave the former First Lady a standing ovation as Mr Trump described how “people love her”.

“Oh look at that Mercedes, that’s pretty good” he said as the audience stood and applauded.

The GOP presidential hopeful was making the keynote speech on 24 February on the same day as voters head to the polls in the South Carolina primary.