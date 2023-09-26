Trump bizarrely claims windmills are driving whales ‘crazy’ in South Carolina speech

Donald Trump said that windmills are “driving whales a little batty” and causing marine mammals to die “in numbers never seen before” as he went on a bizarre tirade in South Carolina.

The former president also attacked Joe Biden’s regulations on speed boats as he spoke at a rally in the town of Summerville on Monday 25 September.

Vowing to overturn the regulations on “day one” of a return to the White House, he criticised the speed limits put in place “to stop whale strikes”.

Mr Trump then turned the focus on “windmills” and said they are “causing whales to die in numbers never seen before”.