Trump meets with East Palentine residents impacted by Ohio train derailment

Donald Trump met with East Palestine residents who have been impacted by the Ohio train derailment.

He made the trip to visit the community and speak with officials, and told them they were "not forgotten."

This footage shows the former president speaking with community members who came out to see him during his visit.

Chants of "Trump, Trump, Trump" can be heard from the crowd greeting him.

Former transportation secretary Ray LaHood has branded the trip as being a "political stunt."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.