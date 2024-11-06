Trump’s president plan for first day in White House revealed by senior advisor

Donald Trump’s plan for his first day as president has been revealed by his senior advisor.

Jason Miller explained what the Republican’s first task will be as he won a historic second term in the White House on Wednesday (6 November).

Speaking on Good Morning America, Mr Miller said: “He will put all his border policies back in place, we can secure it and start making the country much more safe.

“Also, we can get a lot of the energy exploration going, which will help with bringing down the cost of things and stop the out-of-control inflation we have seen.