Trump criticises Liz Cheney for going after him ‘in the most vicious way possible’

Donald Trump labelled Liz Cheney a lover of “vicious, bloody nonsensical wars” as he held a rally in Wyoming for her primary challenger.

The former president also suggested Ms Cheney went after him in the “most vicious way possible” as he endorsed Harriet Hageman.

“Wyoming deserves a congresswoman who stands up for you and your values,” Mr Trump said.

“Not one who spends all of her time, going after your president in the most vicious way possible and loving vicious, bloody nonsensical wars.”

