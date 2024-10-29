Trump mistakenly tells rally US is ‘close to World War Two’

Donald Trump was corrected by his audience when he mistakenly told a rally that the US was “close to World War Two” on Monday night (28 October).

The former president, 78, appeared in Atlanta, Georgia, where he continued to spew hateful anti-immigrant rhetoric.

Mr Trump referred to coronavirus as “the China virus” before claiming that the country was close to the Second World War, which ended in 1945.

An audience member appeared to correct him, as Mr Trump changed his comment to “World War Three.”