Donald Trump bizarrely said he’d rather die by electrocution than be eaten by a shark during a campaign rally in Iowa on Sunday 1 October.

During his speech, the former president launched rants against Joe Biden and Florida governor Ron DeSantis - and at one point went off on a tangent about electric boats.

“They want to go all-electric... The problem is their batteries are so heavy that the boats can’t carry them. They would sink,” Mr Trump said, before discussing if he’d rather die by electrocution or a shark attack.

“So I have a choice of electrocution or shark. You know what I’m going to take? Electrocution. I will take electrocution every single time,” he said.