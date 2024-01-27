Trump claims he will send Texas ‘reinforcements’ to deal with border control

Donald Trump has said he will send Texas "reinforcements" to deal with border control if elected president in the upcoming 2024 election.

Amid the ongoing stand-off between Texas and federal authorities over the border, Mr Trump has vowed to support Governor Greg Abbott.

“When I’m president, instead of trying to send Texas a restraining order, I will send them reinforcements,” he said.

The former Republican president made the remarks at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, 27 January.

Crowds of Maga supporters cheered after the leading contender for the GOP nomination made the comments.