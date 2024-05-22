Donald Trump claims people are being ‘mugged and killed outside’ courthouse

Donald Trump claimed people are being “mugged and killed” in an angry speech aimed at Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg.

The former US president, who previously signalled he would go after Mr Bragg, spoke after his defense took to the stand in his hush money trial on Tuesday (21 May).

Speaking outside court, Mr Trump said: “It’s a persecution, not a prosecution of any legitimacy. Bragg has abused his position of power and spent tens of millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money.

“Did you see how many people from his office are out there while people are being mugged and killed outside? Never seen anything like it in my life.”