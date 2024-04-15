Moment Donald Trump arrives at Manhattan court for hush money trial

Donald Trump arrived at a Manhattan court for the first day of a historic criminal trial stemming from a hush-money payment to a porn star.

He will become the first American president to stand trial on criminal charges.

Mr Trump has been charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in a bid to conceal a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 presidential election, to silence her over an alleged affair in 2006.

The trial, which begins with jury selection today in Judge Juan Merchan’s courtroom, could keep Mr Trump in court for weeks and complicate his bid to win back the White House.