Trump refuses to say the word ‘vaccine’ when talking about Covid-19 during rally

Former president Donald Trump refused to use the word vaccine when talking about Covid-19 at a rally for Republican candidates in Alaska.

While comparing his administration's response to the Covid-19 pandemic to president Joe Biden’s, he said: “We did so much in terms of therapeutics and a word that I'm not allowed to mention, but I'm still proud of that word.

“We did that in nine months and it was supposed to take five years to 12 years, nobody else could have done it but I'm not mentioning it in front of my people.

