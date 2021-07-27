Dozens of dinghies used by migrants to make the perilous trip across the English Channel are lying in storage in a compound in Dover, new drone footage reveals.

Drone footage shows more than 100 small boats piled up in rows in a compound – evidence of perhaps thousands of people’s journeys to the UK in 2021.

More than 3,300 migrants have made the journey in July alone, according to analysis by PA – the highest figure in any single month thus far.