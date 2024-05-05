International Day of the Midwife 2024: Your questions answered

For International Day of the Midwife 2024, Lizzie Romain answered questions that ‘you’ve always wanted to ask a midwife’.

Curious about what the most popular music choice is for birth? Lizzie, who has thirteen years of experience in the NHS and private sectors, revealed the top UK artist who regularly graces the delivery room.

Greg was keen for an insight into healthcare staff’s personal choices for care, given their first-hand experiences, and asked whether it is common for pregnant midwives to have home births.

The International Day of the Midwife was established in 1992 by the International Confederation of Midwives to celebrate and raise awareness about the midwifery profession.