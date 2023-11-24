‘Nobody could have anticipated’ Dublin violence, says Ireland police chief

The huge destruction and rioting in Dublin “could not have been anticipated”, Ireland’s police chief has said.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris spoke at a press conference on Friday morning (24 November) after police officers were injured, shops were looted and vehicles set alight during riots the previous evening.

The riots followed a stabbing in Parnell Square in which three children and their teacher were injured.

A five-year-old girl is in critical condition, a six-year-old girl sustained head injuries and the teacher, a woman, is seriously ill.

A boy aged five has minor wounds and has been discharged from hospital.