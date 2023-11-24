Irish police have condemned rioting that broke out in Dublin city centre in the aftermath of a knife attack which left three young children and a woman injured.

Impromptu protests in the aftermath of Thursday afternoon’s attack outside a school on Parnell Square East in the north inner city spiralled into a night of violence and disorder as buses, trams and at least one Garda vehicle were burned.

A shop was also looted on one of Dublin’s most famous throughfares, O’Connell Street.

There were clashes with riot police as some demonstrators let off flares and fireworks, while others flung chairs and stools grabbed from outside bars and restaurants.

Shortly before midnight, gardai said calm had been restored in the city.