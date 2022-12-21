At least two killed after northern California struck by powerful earthquake

At least two people have died after a powerful earthquake struck northern California on Tuesday, 20 December.

The epicentre of the magnitude 6.4 quake was 7.5 miles southwest of Ferndale, according to the US Geological Survey.

This FOX 11 Los Angeles report shows some of the damage left behind by the earthquake in Humboldt County.

California governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for the country as crews responded.

Dozens of aftershocks were reported throughout the day, according to the US Geological Survey.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.