Earthquake takes Moldova’s president by surprise during TV talk show appearance

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake in Moldova was caught live on television as the country’s president was giving an interview.

Maia Sandu was seen talking to a Moldova 1 TV show host on Monday 16 September when the room suddenly began to shake, leaving Ms Sandu looking stunned but calm.

The 5.2-magnitude tremor happened at 17:40pm local time (14:40 GMT), 62 kilometres (38 miles) northwest of Buzau, in Romania.

It could be felt in Moldova, Ukraine, and Bulgaria.

“My goodness, something interesting is happening here,” the presenter said.

“A live premiere, an earthquake.”