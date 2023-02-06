Aerial footage captures earthquake damage in Syria’s Idlib

Aerial footage shows the damage caused by an earthquake today, 6 February, in Idlib, Syria.

At least 2,300 people have died in both countries after two earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit Syria and Turkey on Monday, 6 February.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.

A second earthquake measuring at least 7.5 magnitude was later felt in central Turkey.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.