Shocking footage shows a group of children dangling from a railway bridge above railway lines in the East Midlands.

In the video, the youths can be seen clambering through a metal spiked fence before shuffling across a narrow ledge.

One then dangles over the edge and can be heard saying: “I’m hanging on the bridge”.

The CCTV has been released as part of a hard-hitting campaign following a spate of worrying incidents on railway lines in the East Midlands this summer.

