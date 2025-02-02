Ed Davey responds to Elon Musk calling him a 'snivelling cretin‘

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey says Elon Musk must be held to account following his comments about the UK government.

Sir Ed responded to the billionaire’s comments calling him a “snivelling cretin”, when he appeared on Sky News with Trevor Phillips on Sunday (2 February).

He said: “The real issue here is of substance. Elon Musk has said the British government elected by the British people just a few months ago should be overthrown and he is now in administration in America and camped out in Trump’s Oval Office.”

Sir Ed added: “ I think Elon Musk needs to be held accountable by President Trump for the comments he made.”