Watch: Ed Davey challenges Keir Starmer to FIFA match in bizarre TikTok video

Sir Ed Davey challenged Sir Keir Starmer to a “1v1” FIFA match in a bizarre TikTok dancing video filmed outside the Houses of Parliament.

The Liberal Democrats leader posted a series of videos asking the prime minister to face him.

The first clip was captioned that it would be for charity.

In a third video, Sir Ed danced next to images of Mr Bean and Shrek.

It received mixed reactions on social media, with one viewer commenting: “Currently in one of the darkest economic and social periods of British history and this is what politicians are doing.”

The Independent has reached out to the Liberal Democrats for comment.