Ed Davey belts out ‘Sweet Caroline’ to finish Lib Dem conference

Sir Ed Davey belted out Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” to close out the Liberal Democrats conference in Brighton on Tuesday, 17 September.

The party leader, all 72 Lib Dem MPs, and the crowd were on their feet singing and clapping along to the hit as confetti poured down from the ceiling.

Sir Ed used his conference speech to urge Sir Keir Starmer to “make this year the last winter crisis in our NHS”.

His party also announced it would campaign for a new Winterproof NHS Taskforce, which would manage a £1.5bn budget to build resilience across hospital wards, accident and emergency departments, ambulance services and patient discharging.