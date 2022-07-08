‘None of us know how long we’ll stay in roles’, says new education secretary

The new education secretary James Cleverly commented “none of us know how exactly long we are going to be in our roles”, following his recent appointment on Thursday (7 July).

He added: “I will be working hard to deliver good professional functioning government for as long as we’re in place, if that’s a short time or a long time, none of us know.”

Mr. Cleverly’s comments came after Conservative MP Michelle Donellan resigned on Thursday as education secretary only two days after having been appointed on Tuesday (5 July), leading to Mr. Cleverly’s nomination.

