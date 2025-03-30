Muslims celebrate Eid in West Ham as Ramadan concludes

Muslims attended prayers in London's West Ham Park on Sunday morning, as they celebrated Eid al-Fitr and marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan began at the end of February, and sees devout Muslims fast daily for 29 or 30 days, from dawn to sunset.

Eid al-Fitr refers to the feast - or festival - of breaking the fast, with the occasion typically involving festive gathering to mark the event.

In addition to congregational prayers, other Eid festivities include family visits, gatherings, outings and new clothes.