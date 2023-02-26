Suspected gang members in El Salvador have been moved to a new 'mega prison' amid criticism over human rights concerns.

Around 2,000 people were transferred to a 40,000-capacity jail, however, activists have criticised the crackdown, saying innocent men are being caught up in it all.

“This will be their new home, where they won’t be able to do any more harm to the population,” president Nayib Bukele tweeted, alongside a video of prisoners being ushered into cells.

