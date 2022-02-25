Elderly woman prays to religious mural as missiles and gunfire sound nearby

An elderly lady was seen praying to a religious mural in Ukraine this morning during a live news broadcast.

Sky News filmed the woman raising her arms to the painted wall and appearing to pray as Russian troops closed in on the country’s capital city Kyiv.

The lady kisses her hands then waves them at the sky while speaking as gunfire was heard near the government quarter.

Yesterday evening, the country lost Chernobyl to Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Around 137 people have died and 316 were injured less than one day into Putin’s assault.

