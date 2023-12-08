Elizabeth Line passengers walk on tracks after hours-long wait in cold

Elizabeth Line passengers walked along railway tracks after being stuck inside trains for hours due to a fault with overhead cables forcing all services to stop between London Paddington and Reading on Thursday night, 7 December.

Commuters sat in dimly-lit carriages suffering from power outages before they were eventually evacuated.

A Transport for London spokesperson, said: “We’re sorry that the damage caused to Network Rail’s overhead power lines by another rail operator’s train has caused significant disruption to our Elizabeth line customers as well as all train operators out of London Paddington."