Elizabeth Line passengers were stuck on a train after services were suspended following suspected damage to overhead power cables in west London on Thursday, 7 December.

Footage taken by Danny Cowan, who said he was stuck on a train for at least two hours outside Acton, shows passengers trapped inside carriages with the lights off.

Mr Cowan said the heating had also gone off.

In a statement, Network Rail Western said: "We are aware of reports of overhead power cables damaged near Ladbroke Grove.

"For the safety of all passengers we have stopped all trains between London Paddington and Reading."