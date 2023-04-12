Elon Musk says his dog has taken over as Twitter CEO

Elon Musk has said that his dog is now the CEO of Twitter after he "stepped down."

Speaking to the BBC in a surprise interview on Tuesday, 11 April, the billionaire claimed that Floki, his Shiba Inu, is now head of the platform.

Mr Musk's comments came after a series of Tweets in February, in which he posted pictures of his pet dressed in human clothing and said "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing" and "He's great with numbers."

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.