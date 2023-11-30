Elton John makes urgent Aids plea as he addresses Parliament

Sir Elton John made an urgent plea to politicians to defeat HIV and Aids, telling Parliament the UK “can be the first country in the world to defeat this awful virus”.

The legendary musician, 76, was honoured at the Speaker’s House on Wednesday (29 November) during a reception hosted by the All Party Parliamentary Group on HIV and Aids in recognition of his commitment to ending the epidemic through the Elton John Aids Foundation.

Sir Elton said: “I want to be back here in 2030 with all of you here and say: ‘You did it. We did it.’”