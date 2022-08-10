Martin Lewis has called for the government to take action against an impending “catastrophic” energy crisis, warning “it is awful, what is coming.”

“For a government to sit there like zombies saying, ‘we can’t do anything,’ ... when you know there is a crisis of magnificent proportions coming, you do not say ‘oh we’ll just have to wait until we’ve got a change in our leadership,’ you start dealing with it,” Lewis said.

The Money Saving Expert founder was speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about the continued soaring of energy bills.

