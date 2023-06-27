Just Stop Oil coat energy company headquaters in black and orange paint

Just Stop Oil sprayed black and orange paint over an energy company’s offices in Canary Wharf on Tuesday 27 June, in protest at an oil pipeline running through Africa.

The building they targeted is the London headquarters of Total Energies.

“Four Just Stop Oil supporters have sprayed black and orange paint across Total’s offices in resistance to continued human rights violations in the construction of [East African Crude Oil Pipe Line],” the group captioned their video.

Activists also held up a sign reading “Stop EACOP, stop genocide” in reference to the pipeline which transports fuel from Uganda’s oilfields to the port of Tanga in Tanzania.