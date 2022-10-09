Graham Evans, a former Tory MP, awkwardly joked that “females” in his house “like to have the heating on” as he discussed the UK’s energy crisis.

After the apparent joke, Mr Evans clarified his comments and admitted it was going to be a “very very tricky winter”, repeating the government’s slogan of “growing the pie”.

“Personally, I’m a hot-blooded male. Females in my house like to have the heating on. Try and keep the heating down as much as humanly possible,” he said, sitting next to Labour councillor Oliver Ryan.

