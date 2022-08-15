Keir Starmer explains how Labour would pay for energy price cap freeze

Sir Keir Starmer has outlined how the Labour Party will fund their £29bn plans to freeze energy bills for six months to tackle the cost of living crisis.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, the Labour leader explained that the proposals would dampen inflation and would be paid for by "extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies."

The freeze would halt energy price rises in October and January, saving the typical family £1,000, according to Labour.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.