Tory climate minister refuses to rule out winter blackouts amid energy crisis

Climate minister Graham Stuart has declined to confirm whether or not the UK will face energy blackouts this winter after Liz Truss ruled out the possibility.

Households could face blackouts for up to three hours at a time this winter if gas power plants are not able to keep running due to the energy crisis, the National Grid has warned.

“It’s impossible to rule anything out... We are not planning to have that, it is not our intention to have it, and we’re doing everything possible to mean it should not happen,” Mr Stuart said.

