Martin Lewis reveals best time to fix energy bills after Ofgem price cap rise

Martin Lewis advised households to wait until Tuesday afternoon before switching energy bills from a standard rate to a fixed rate.

Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the Money Saving Expert founder described the standard energy tariff that “two thirds of households” are on as “pants” and advised switching to a fixed tariff.

“I’d be waiting until about one or two o’clock before you fix,” he said on Tuesday, 25 February.

He was speaking in response to Ofgem announcing that energy bills will increase by over 6 percent in April, which means that UK households could see their bills going up by £111 per year on average.