Eric Adams's unexpected reasoning for extending New York City's outdoor dining drew smiles and laughter as he made an announcement on Wednesday, 16 August.

The NYC mayor addressed those who may be sceptical of dining outdoors, praising it as "the way to go."

"You may see eye candy sitting down somewhere, you may want to park and come and slip them your number. Hey, listen, come have fun, man."

Mr Adams signed Intro 31 into law on Wednesday which continues a pandemic-era policy.

Restaurants will be able to use street space from April until November each year.