Moment police enter Essex pub and seize dolls after hate crime complaint

Footage shows the moment Essex Police officers entered a pub and seized a number of racially sensitive children’s toys.

Benice Ryley, 61, was quizzed by six officers after police received an anonymous complaint about The White Hart Inn in Grays, Essex.

She and husband Chris, 64, who is currently abroad, have displayed their collection of 15 dolls after receiving them as gifts from customers over the years.

“We are investigating an allegation of hate crime in Grays reported to us on 24 February,” Essex Police told The Independent in a statement.

“On Tuesday, 4 April, we attended a location off Argent Street, Grays, and seized several items in connection with our investigation.

“Essex Police will take any hate crime report seriously. “

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.