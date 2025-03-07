Eurostar passengers were stranded as trains were suspended between London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord after an unexploded Second World War bomb was discovered on the morning of Friday, 7 March.

The cross-channel operator said the bomb was found during work carried out on the tracks in St Denis, north of Paris.

A Eurostar spokesperson said services would only resume once “mine clearance operations” by the French police are completed.

Bombs left over from the First and Second World Wars are regularly discovered in France, but it is rare for them to be found in such densely-populated areas.