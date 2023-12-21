Storm Pia causes Christmas travel chaos as Euston cancels trains

Storm Pia caused severe travel disruption for Christmas travellers in London as Euston Station suspended all trains today (21 December).

The chaos left hundreds of passengers crowded in Euston station, and not allowed onto platforms after the storm damaged overhead wires at Watford Junction.

Footage from Euston shows large crowds of travellers stranded at the station, with Christmas travel plans thrown into disarray.

Avanti West Coast services were heavily affected, and all trains from Euston were cancelled while engineers assessed the damage.