Greek MEP Eva Kaili stripped of EU vice-president role amid Qatar corruption scandal

Greek MEP Eva Kaili has been stripped of her role as European Union vice-president amid Qatar bribery allegations.

The representative has denied that she was given cash from Qatar to influence decision-making within the EU.

Ms Kaili is one of four people arrested as part of an investigation into a possible money laundering and corruption scandal.

Greece froze her assets on Monday (12 December) and European parliament leaders voted Tuesday for her to be axed as VP.

Qatar has "categorically" rejected accusations of any wrongdoing, saying claims are "baseless."

