Facebook prompts outrage by complying with US police in an abortion case

Facebook has come under fire for providing evidence in a criminal abortion case against a mother and her teenage daughter.

Jessica Burgess, 41, has been charged with helping her then 17-year-old daughter end her pregnancy at 23 weeks, beyond Nebraska's 20-week cutoff.

Investigators obtained Facebook messages the pair sent to each other, in which they discussed using abortion pills and "burning the evidence."

"The government can legalize abortion or... pass privacy laws to stop Facebook from saving and keeping private message data,” Shane Ferro, digital forensics staff attorney at Legal Aid said.

