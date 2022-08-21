Masked burglars caught breaking into mobile home before stealing century-old machete

Creepy surveillance footage shows masked burglars sneaking around a farm near Ashford, Kent.

The thieves, wearing balaclavas, broke a gate lock and wandered around Bonnington Farm holding a tool.

Three people smashed their way into an outbuilding, searching the kitchen and stealing a century-old machete used to prune apple trees by the owner's grandparents.

It is the second time the alpaca farm has had a break-in in a year, leaving the farm owners fearful.

"We have been left with thousands of pounds' worth of damage to clear up," owner Mark Homewood said.

