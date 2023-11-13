Father of eight-year-old girl feared kidnapped in Gaza makes emotional plea

The father of an eight-year-old girl feared kidnapped in Gaza made an emotional pledge, should she return home before her ninth birthday.

Thomas Hand, originally from Dun Laoghaire, Ireland, spoke emotionally about what it would mean to have his daughter Emily back with her family.

“What I really want to do is take her to a Beyonce show. She adored Beyonce,” he said.

“So if Beyonce’s performing anywhere in the world, I don’t care how much it costs, I’m going, we’ll take her.”

He spoke alongside his daughter Natali and other families who have members feared to be taken hostage.